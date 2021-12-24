Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

