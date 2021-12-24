Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 292.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $278.01 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $279.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

