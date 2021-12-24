Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.