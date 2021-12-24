Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,577 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.