Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $13.99 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 412,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,481,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

