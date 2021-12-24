Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $13.99 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 412,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,988,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,481,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYAN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
