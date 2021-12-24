Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

