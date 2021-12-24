Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $26,498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

