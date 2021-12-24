Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

