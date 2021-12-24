PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 84.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

