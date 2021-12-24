Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $169,970.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 78,834,101 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

