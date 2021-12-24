Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN opened at $275.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average of $267.63. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $171.22 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.