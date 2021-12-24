Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $119.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PAG opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

