Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.