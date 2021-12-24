Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $231,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

