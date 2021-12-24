PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.