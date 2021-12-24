Paybswap (PAYB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,330.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $770,953.99 and approximately $103,330.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.