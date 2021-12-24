Patientory Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Patientory has a total market cap of $856,043.15 and $5,409.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

