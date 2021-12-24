Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

