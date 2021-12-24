Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 6.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

