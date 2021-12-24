Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Geron worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

