Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 57,192 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $580,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

