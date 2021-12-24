Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,737 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

