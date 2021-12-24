Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 28,362 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,933,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,877,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRAP stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.57. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $98,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

