Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 900 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FIGS opened at $26.36 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

