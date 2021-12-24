Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $268,301.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

