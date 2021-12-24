PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 233,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

