Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 247108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Panasonic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

