Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock valued at $160,121,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.