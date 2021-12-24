PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22.

NYSE:PD opened at $36.15 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $50,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $35,826,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

