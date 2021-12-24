PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

