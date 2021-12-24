Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $117.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

