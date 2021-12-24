Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

