Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 4,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,381,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 239,562 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

