Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 596,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

