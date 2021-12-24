Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $9.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.76. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

