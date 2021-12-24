Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Omnicell stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.66. The stock had a trading volume of 561,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,228. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

