Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.