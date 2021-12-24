Oddo Bhf Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the stock.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.67.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

