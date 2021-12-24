Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $61.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,917 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 899,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,361. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

