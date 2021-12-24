Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

