Nwam LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 161.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.