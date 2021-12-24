Nwam LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 328,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.