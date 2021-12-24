Nwam LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

