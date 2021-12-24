Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

