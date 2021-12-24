Nvwm LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

