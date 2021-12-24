Nvwm LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.