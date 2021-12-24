Nvwm LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,722,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,297. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

