Nvwm LLC Acquires 42,728 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 130.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 20.2% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 812,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.