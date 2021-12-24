Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $75.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

